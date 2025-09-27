Nayef Aguerd during his time at West Ham United (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer move for Marseille centre-back and former West Ham man Nayef Aguerd.

The Morocco international never made that much of an impression during his time in the Premier League with West Ham, and he left for Marseille this summer after a loan spell at Real Sociedad.

It now seems Man Utd have been impressed by Aguerd’s form in Ligue 1, and they’re keen to bring him back to England, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are considering making a strong bid for Aguerd in January, though it’s not entirely clear if they’ll try to get him permanently or on loan.

Is Nayef Aguerd really good enough for Manchester United?

Aguerd may be in fine form for Marseille, but there’s surely no guarantee he could maintain that performance level at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old has already shown that he’s not quite good enough for the demands of the English game, and it’s a bit late on in his career for that to change.

United could do with strengthening in defence, of course, but that doesn’t mean just going for any old option that happens to be available.

Aguerd transfer links show United’s options are becoming more limited

Perhaps the links with a player like Aguerd indicate that this is a club that can no longer attract the world’s very best players.

MUFC have been going downhill for a while now, but their reputation as a big club has still worked well for them in the transfer market as they’ve been able to spend big money on exciting talents.

However, it might now be that a growing number of the world’s best players would be highly reluctant to go to United and see their careers go backwards like so many others have.

If that’s the case, then maybe signing someone like Aguerd could end up being a decent option, or at least the most realistic one.