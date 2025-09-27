Man United have identified one position to address in 2026. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Man United have already started drawing up their plans for the 2026 summer transfer window, and it has been confirmed that one position in particular will be addressed.

Ruben Amorin saw Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens added to his squad during the 2025 window, which closed earlier this month. And he has already made it clear that he needs further additions for the 2026-27 season onwards.

Ruben Amorim wants Man United to sign another goalkeeper

Speaking on The United Stand, Ben Jacobs has revealed that Amorim has requested that Man United sign another goalkeeper next summer, despite having only just brought in Lammens.

“I think Ruben Amorim is pushing for a number one goalkeeper, but he’s got Senne Lammens to test out first. After Andre Onana went to Turkey, it’s Bayindir and Lammens, so from those two, one of them has to be given the confidence to be the Man United number one, and I’m told that it’ll be Lammens between now and the festive period.

“There will be another goalkeeper as far as I’m aware coming in 2026 because Bayindir could leave and because Onana is likely to depart. They’ve got a judgment call to make: do they come back for Emi Martinez – more likely in summer than January – but knowing the price will have dropped? That’s one possibility. And Mike Maignan, the links are just there because he’s going to be a free transfer as it stands.”

It makes sense for a more experienced goalkeeper to be signed by Man United, although there will be questions about why one wasn’t brought in instead of Lammens – and those will only grow louder if the former Royal Antwerp stopper struggles to adapt to life at Old Trafford during his first season.