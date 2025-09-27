Marco Silva and Daniel Farke (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing up Fulham manager Marco Silva as their leading candidate to replace Graham Potter.

There has been plenty of speculation over Potter’s future in recent weeks, though for the time being it seems that he’s not set to leave imminently.

It seems some West Ham players are still backing Potter, but we’ll have to see how long that lasts, as results and performances have clearly not been good enough.

The latest from the reliable Claret and Hugh is that the Hammers are still keeping tabs on potential Potter replacements, and Fulham’s Silva is one of those.

Marco Silva linked with West Ham job

Silva, 48, has done some impressive work at Fulham, taking charge of 191 games in total now, with a win percentage of 44.5%.

The Portuguese tactician also has past experience at clubs like Watford and Everton, and it’s easy to imagine he could be an upgrade on Potter.

Others such as Nuno Espirito Santo and Slaven Bilic have also been linked with the post at the London Stadium, so it may be that the club still haven’t settled on one top target.

Silva will be an interesting one to watch, however, as it seems clear he’s going to leave Fulham for a bigger job at some point.

In many ways, West Ham might now struggle to land Silva, who has also previously come up in links with vacancies at Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham at various points in recent years.

That might be the level Silva is waiting for if he is to leave Craven Cottage, so it will be interesting to see if West Ham can convince him to take what has proven to be such a difficult job for a number of other experienced managers.