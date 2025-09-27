Liverpool corner flag (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are up against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and they are 1-0 down after an early goal from Ismaila Sarr.

The Premier League champions could have easily been down by two or three goals, had it not been for an exceptional performance from Alisson Becker. The Liverpool goalkeeper has been outstanding, and he has kept the visitors in the game.

However, it has been a very disappointing defensive performance from Ibrahima Konate. The French International has struggled against Jean-Philippe Mateta. It has been a mediocre start to the season for him, and he is under a lot of pressure. It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back strongly and improve.

There is no doubt that he is a quality defender, but his performances have been below par.

Keown on Ibrahima Konate

Former Arsenal star Martin Keown reckons that Mateta is giving his compatriot nightmares right now. The Liverpool star has struggled to keep the Crystal Palace forward quiet in the first half, and Mateta seems to be targeting him.

He said on BBC: “Jean-Philippe Mateta is giving Ibrahima Konate a nightmare. Konate is making Mateta look world-class. Van Dijk also can’t get near him.”

Konate has been poor

Konate has not been able to hit top form this season amid links of an exit. The defender will know that he has not been at his best, and it will be interesting to see if he manages to improve in the second half. Liverpool will need to tighten up at the back if they want to get something out of this contest.

Crystal Palace have found it easy to get behind the Liverpool defence and create opportunities consistently. The Eagles will be delighted with the way they have performed in the first half, and Arne Slot will be demanding substantial improvement from his players in the second half.

