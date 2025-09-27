Talks begin: Crucial update on Chelsea transfer target emerges

Morgan Rogers in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Morgan Rogers has reportedly opened talks with Aston Villa over a new contract amid transfer interest from Chelsea.

The England international won the PFA Young Player of the Year award for his superb performances in the Premier League last season, and he makes sense as someone all the top clubs would be looking at.

As reported here, Chelsea are keen on Rogers as they eye more top young attacking players for 2026, but perhaps the 23-year-old could end up staying at Villa Park.

According to Football Insider, Rogers has already opened new contract talks with the Midlands outfit, who are keen to reward him for his high performance levels.

Blow for Chelsea’s Morgan Rogers pursuit, but they have other options

This news could be frustrating for Chelsea fans, but one imagines the Blues will continue to monitor developments in case talks with Villa don’t go anywhere positive.

Still, CFC also have other targets on their list, such as Juventus’ young Turkish talent Kenan Yildiz, and Lyon’s Belgian winger Malick Fofana.

Rogers has the benefit of being proven in the Premier League, though, so it could make sense to make the former Middlesbrough youngster a priority.

Keeping Rogers is the boost Villa need

It’s been a tough start to the season for Villa, who only just picked up their first win of the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Bologna in the Europa League this week.

There’s also been a big change at board level, with Monchi leaving as sporting director, so the club could definitely do with some good news.

Keeping Rogers would be a huge boost for the team’s present and future, so fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on this situation and hoping AVFC can stop him being poached by someone like Chelsea in the near future.