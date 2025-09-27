Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, speaks to his players during the pre-season (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt has been linked with a move away from the club, and Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring his situation, and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the player as well.

Julian Brandt could fancy a Spurs move

The German international midfielder will be a free agent at the end of the season, and the Premier League clubs are hoping to sign him on a bargain. They could consider selling the player for a nominal price in January to avoid losing him on a free transfer. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

According to a report from WA.de, the opportunity to join Spurs could be attractive for the player. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. They are reportedly looking to add more quality and cutting-edge in the final third, and Brandt would be a superb acquisition.

The German produced 22 gold contributions last season, and he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League. He could be an important player for Tottenham.

Brandt would improve most teams

He is capable of operating both centrally and on the flanks. He will look to create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. The German midfielder is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to try a new challenge.

Newcastle and Aston Villa could use more cutting edge in the final third as well. They have quality attackers at their disposal, and bringing in a creator like Brandt will certainly make a big difference for them.

All three clubs could prove to be exciting opportunities for the German midfielder, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.