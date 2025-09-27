Report: Newcastle and Aston Villa target could be attracted to joining Tottenham

Aston Villa FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, speaks to his players during the pre-season (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt has been linked with a move away from the club, and Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring his situation, and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the player as well.

Julian Brandt could fancy a Spurs move

The German international midfielder will be a free agent at the end of the season, and the Premier League clubs are hoping to sign him on a bargain. They could consider selling the player for a nominal price in January to avoid losing him on a free transfer. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

According to a report from WA.de, the opportunity to join Spurs could be attractive for the player. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. They are reportedly looking to add more quality and cutting-edge in the final third, and Brandt would be a superb acquisition.

The German produced 22 gold contributions last season, and he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League. He could be an important player for Tottenham.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United told 55-year-old is the ‘perfect man for the job’ with Amorim on thin ice
Thomas Frank and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Report: Tottenham make decision on the future of rising star ahead of January window
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Report: Man United considering offer for £50-52m-rated star who wants PL move

Brandt would improve most teams

Julian Brandt of Dortmund in action
Julian Brandt of Dortmund in action (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

He is capable of operating both centrally and on the flanks. He will look to create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. The German midfielder is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to try a new challenge.

Newcastle and Aston Villa could use more cutting edge in the final third as well. They have quality attackers at their disposal, and bringing in a creator like Brandt will certainly make a big difference for them.

All three clubs could prove to be exciting opportunities for the German midfielder, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

More Stories Julian Brandt

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *