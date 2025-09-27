Nick Woltemade celebrates with his Newcastle teammates (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich were supposedly furious with the Nick Woltemade summer transfer saga as they ultimately missed out on his signature to Newcastle United.

The talented young Germany international ended up moving to St James’ Park, giving Eddie Howe an ideal replacement for the departing Alexander Isak.

Still, it looked for a while like Woltemade might make the move to Bayern instead, and it seems the Bavarian giants are still raging at how this played out.

That’s according to journalist Danny Kelly on the View From The Lane Podcast, as he explained that Woltemade likely chose not to go to Bayern due to the presence of Harry Kane up front.

Bayern Munich furious to be beaten to Nick Woltemade transfer

Discussing Woltemade and his situation this summer, Kelly said: “All I will say about that very quickly, and from talking to my colleagues on Trans Europe Express [podcast], is that Bayern Munich are beside themselves with fury that Nick Woltemade went to Newcastle.

“They thought he would be automatically straight into the Bayern squad, but part of the reason he didn’t go, of course, was because he knew he wouldn’t get game time up front [ahead of Harry Kane]. He wants to play as a striker, and he didn’t go to Munich for that exact reason.

“So Munich are furious with themselves and the boy for allowing this situation to develop.”

Newcastle fans will surely be delighted to hear this, as they’ve clearly landed themselves a big talent.

If a top European giant like Bayern wanted Woltemade that much, then that gives you some idea of just how good he could end up being.

The 23-year-old has one goal in four appearances for the Magpies so far, but after a bit more time to settle in he should prove to be a really useful option up front.