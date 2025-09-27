Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Savinho has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in recent months.

The North London club wanted to sign the player during the summer transfer window, but they were not able to get the deal done. According to TBR Football, they were planning to return for him in January.

However, the player has now agreed a long-term contract with Manchester City in principle.

Guardiola has convinced Savinho to stay

According to the report, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a key role in convincing the player to commit his long-term future to the club. He has explained to the Brazilian attacker that he has a major role to play going forward. The Brazilian has decided to abandon hopes of a move away from Manchester City after hearing that he has the backing of the manager and that he is a key part of the club’s plans going forward.

Graeme Bailey said to TBR: “I am told that after the window closed, both Guardiola and Viana had lengthy talks with Savinho, where they underlined their belief to him that he has a major part to play. “They have a huge belief in his talent and admiration for him as a person. Hearing the backing he has, Savinho has been persuaded that his future lies in Manchester.”

Tottenham need to move on from Savinho

The Tottenham transfer is now in jeopardy, and it will be interesting to see if the North London club decide to move on to other targets. They could use more cutting-edge in the final third, and signing a quality wide player would be a wise decision. The 21-year-old could have been a solid long-term investment for them. He is a tremendous talent with a bright future.

Meanwhile, Savinho needs regular gametime to continue his development. He will certainly hope that Manchester City give him more opportunities now. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be exciting for any player.

Regular football in England could bring out the best in the player and help him fulfil his potential.