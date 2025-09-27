Tottenham manager Thomas Frank (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham attacker Mikey Moore is currently on loan at Scottish club Rangers, and he has not been able to showcase his qualities so far.

The 18-year-old has struggled in the role he has been deployed in, and he is unhappy at the Scottish club. According to Football Insider, Tottenham could look to bring him back to the club in January.

Mikey Moore needs opportunities

The 18-year-old is unlikely to get first-team opportunities with the North London club, and it is fair to assume that Tottenham could send him out on loan again. Moore needs to play regularly at this stage of his career to continue his development.

Spurs should look to send him on loan to a club where he will be able to play in his preferred role. The 18-year-old is highly rated at the club, and he has a bright future ahead of him. He has the tools to develop into an important first-team player for the club with the right guidance. Spurs must handle his development carefully over the next few months.

Can Rangers keep Moore?

The Premier League side have an option to cut short his loan deal and bring him back to the club in January. It will be interesting to see what they decide over the next few weeks. Rangers are lacking in attacking depth, and they will certainly hope to keep the 18-year-old until the end of the season. However, Russell Martin will need to use him in a more favourable position to get the best out of the player.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers can get the best out of the player between now and the January window. Tottenham will hope for the best with regards to his development, and if Rangers can get the best out of the player, they might let Moore continue in Scotland.