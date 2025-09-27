Thomas Frank is Tottenham's new manager (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Sunderland defender, Dennis Cirkin, and a move could be possible during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old left back was outstanding for Sunderland last season, but he has struggled for regular game time in the Premier League. The Black Cats have two left-backs ahead of him in the pecking order, and the 23-year-old wants to move on in search of regular playing time.

He will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Sunderland could look to cash in on him during the January window.

Tottenham keen on Dennis Cirkin

According to TBR Football, Tottenham are keen on the player, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. He knows the club well, and he could settle in quickly if he joins the North London club. The opportunity to return to his boyhood club will be quite exciting as well.

Graeme Bailey said: “On the chopping block, definitely. He’s seen two left-backs come in ahead of him this summer — Masuaku and Reinildo. As we’ve written previously, Cirkin is on Tottenham’s radar. He would fill a homegrown player slot, and Spurs like him regardless — he’s had real progression.”

Spurs could use Cirkin

He is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money because of his contract situation. The deal could prove to be a bargain for Tottenham. They could use more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the 23-year-old could be a useful option.

Tottenham have started the season well, and they need more quality and depth in the squad if they want to fight for major trophies. Bringing in the right players in January could help them improve further. The 23-year-old will give Thomas Frank more options to work with.

It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done in January.