Tottenham are already thinking about their 2026 transfer business. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have made a good start to the season, having won five of their opening eight matches across all competitions. And this good form has been contributed to by summer signing Joao Palhinha.

Palhinha has been a much-needed addition to Thomas Frank’s squad, in that he is a specialist defensive midfielder. His performance have helped Tottenham look much better in defence, and Thomas Frank will hope that continues to be the case going forward.

Joao Palhinha wants to sign for Tottenham on permanent basis

There has already been talk of Tottenham signing Palhinha on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich, and according to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), this will become more and more likely if the Portugal international continues to impress.

“I think there was obviously the option there for Tottenham to make that deal permanent. And the good thing for them is that Palhinha has had an instant impact since his arrival in North London. He’s even contributed a couple of goals already this season, which he’s not normally known for.

“I think his time at Bayern Munich remains very much uncertain right now. He struggled in his first season at the German club last year and obviously Bayern were willing to loan him out this year. It’s the £26m buy option in there for Tottenham and again that seems quite reasonable, the transfer fee as well.

“If he continues to make the impact that he’s had already it would be a no-brainer you would think for Tottenham to make that permanent arrangement. And I’m sure Palhinha himself will be very much interested in returning to the Premier League on a permanent basis.

“So, Palhinha right now just wants to continue focus on staying fit and enjoying his football with Tottenham. I think if he continues to become a key man in Thomas Frank’s team, I’m sure Tottenham will be more than happy to take up that option and sign him.”

It’s clear that Tottenham look a much better side than last season in part due to Palhinha’s presence, so if he continues to shine, it would not be surprising for him to stay in north London from next summer onwards.