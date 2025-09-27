Tottenham fans wave flags (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Villarreal striker Georges Mikautadze.

The 24-year-old joined the Spanish club during the summer transfer window, and he has done reasonably well for them so far. His performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League side, and they would be willing to offer €60 million for him, as per reports via Fichajes.

Can Spurs convince Villarreal to sell Georges Mikautadze?

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish club is willing to sanction his departure in the coming months. It is no secret that Spurs need another quality striker, and Mikautadze could prove to be a useful acquisition. He has proven his quality in France, and he has shown that he has the ability to do well in Spain as well.

There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes for the Premier League. The opportunity to join Tottenham could be an exciting one for him. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to play alongside top-quality players at the North London club. Tottenham have an exciting project, and they are pushing for trophies. The striker might want to be a part of that.

Mikautadze was linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Tottenham need Mikautadze

Dominic Solanke has not been able to score goals consistently, and Tottenham need more depth in that area of the pitch. The 24-year-old La Liga striker could compete with Solanke for the starting spot. The competition for places will help both players improve.

The Georgian scored 17 goals for Lyon last season.

It will not be easy for Tottenham to convince the Spanish club to sell the player after just a few weeks of signing him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Spurs will need to improve their squad in January if they want to win trophies this season. A quality striker could make a big difference.