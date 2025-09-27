“Relegation form” – Man United told it’s surely time to sack Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim with Brentford players (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United have lost for a third time already this season and have still not won back to back Premier League games under Ruben Amorim as manager.

As noted by ESPN journalist Mark Ogden, who often focuses on Man Utd, that’s now a shockingly poor record of just 32 points from 35 league games for Amorim.

See below for Ogden’s post on X, formerly Twitter, as he heavily implies that the Red Devils must surely be close to sacking the Portuguese tactician by now, as it’s hard to imagine any other club would have given him this much time to begin with…

Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd have taken 32 points from 35 PL games. That really is relegation form. Hard to imagine any other major club putting up with that for as long as United have — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) September 27, 2025

Is it time for Manchester United to sack Ruben Amorim?

This result, coming a week after an impressive 2-1 win over Chelsea, perhaps feels like it could be the final nail in Amorim’s coffin.

We’ll have to see what reports come out in the next few hours, but United really needed to build on that win over the Blues, but they were so poor in basically every department today.

Brentford are a decent side and have beaten MUFC before, but it shouldn’t have been so easy for them.

Amorim inherited a difficult situation at Old Trafford, there’s no doubt about that, but he’s got more of his own signings in now and the team still looks like an absolute mess.

United’s players also really don’t seem to be adjusting to the former Sporting Lisbon manager’s tactics, with his version of a 3-4-3 formation and an unwillingness to be more flexible with his approach often attracting criticism.

Would you sack Amorim now or does he deserve a bit more time? And is there really any manager out there that can turn things around at United? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!