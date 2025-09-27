Graham Potter is no longer manager of West Ham. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has been relieved of his duties as manager of West Ham, it has been confirmed.

Potter, who was appointed at the London Stadium back in January, has endured a terrible start to the new Premier League season, while he has also overseen West Ham’s exit from the Carabao Cup. As such, the decision has been taken for him to be sacked, a club statement has now confirmed.

“West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Graham Potter has left the Club.

“Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season have not matched expectations, and the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible.

“The Club can confirm that Assistant Coach Bruno Saltor, First Team Coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, Lead Goalkeeper Coach Casper Ankergren, and Goalkeeper Coach Linus Kandolin have also left with immediate effect.

“The Board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future.

“The process of appointing a replacement is underway. The Club will be making no further comment at this time.”

West Ham have already settled on Graham Potter’s successor

According to Jacob Steinberg, West Ham have already lined up Potter’s replacement: Nuno Espirito Santo. The 51-year-old is available after being surprisingly sacked by Nottingham Forest just three matches into the new season, with his final match in charge at the City Ground having been a 3-0 defeat to The Hammers.

It makes sense for Potter to be let go, given that his relationship with the West Ham supporters had completely broken down. His eight months in charge were not great, but he will back himself to succeed at his new job.

As for Nuno, he would be a very sensible appointment for West Ham, as he is very capable of being a success – take his exploits at Forest. For now, it remains to be seen if – or rather, when – he is appointed as Potter’s successor.