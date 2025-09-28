Enzo Fernandez could leave Chelsea in 2026. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea will almost certainly be one of the biggest clubs in the transfer market next summer, as they have been in recent years. But on this occasion, they could be set to lose one of two key players to Real Madrid.

It’s no secret that Real Madrid are looking at Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, but he is not the only Premier League player that could end up at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2026 – as there are a couple of Chelsea stars that have chances to also make the move.

Real Madrid interested in Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez

Speaking to TBR Football, Graeme Bailey has revealed that Real Madrid’s sporting department have shown interest in Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

“Real Madrid are doing their due diligence on potential midfield options. They are constantly doing work on potential targets. Under Juni Calafat they have transformed their recruitment and their ability to make the right moves.

“The midfield department is something they are looking at. They are not worried but are concerned about their depth, and I am told that Fernandez and Caicedo are two players they love and are watching them regularly.”

It’s no secret that Real Madrid are keen on Fernandez, having followed him prior to his Chelsea move in 2023. However, it is Caicedo that would arguably be a better fit for what the La Liga giants need, which is a replacement for Toni Kroos – who retired from football last summer.

It remains to be seen whether a move is made by Real Madrid during next summer’s transfer window, but if it were, it may be tough for Chelsea to keep hold of Caicedo or Fernandez. However, their asking price for either would be a lot, considering both were signed for in excess of £100m each.