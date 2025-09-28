Gary Neville pinpoints reason behind Arsenal’s win against Newcastle United

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s dramatic victory today against Newcastle United has not only reignited their title ambitions but also drawn high praise from former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

Speaking after the final whistle, Neville emphasised just how significant the result could prove for both the Gunners and their manager, Mikel Arteta.

Only a week ago, Arsenal’s prospects seemed to be dimming. A disappointing run of results had left fans questioning whether Arteta’s side had the resilience to keep pace with rivals Liverpool.

After going a goal down against Newcastle United when Nick Woltemade scored, the Gunners had to fight Eddie Howe’s side and they fought hard.

Second half goals from Mikel Merino and a 96th minute winner from Gabriel ensured the three points for the Gunners at St. James’ Park and brought them just two points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Gary Neville praises Arsenal and Mikel Arteta

Neville was full of praise for the Gunners and Arteta after the match.

He said on Sky Sports:

“So big for Arsenal, so big for Arteta.

“A week ago the glass was half empty, now it’s more than half full.

“Liverpool lose, Arsenal win in stunning fashion.

“They deserve it, they were the better football team. He made really good subs, he started with a strong team.

“That will give them huge confidence.”

A huge win for the Gunners at St. James’ Park

With Liverpool faltering against Crystal Palace at the weekend, thanks to a late winner from former Arsenal attacker Eddie Nketiah, and confidence flowing, Arteta’s men have been handed the perfect opportunity to push forward.

The Premier League title race promises to be an exciting battle between Liverpool and Arsenal, although it would be too early to write off Manchester City, considering their experience and pedigree.

This weekend belongs to Arsenal though, for winning a match they were losing and for closing the gap on Arne Slot’s team.

Report: Agreement will be finalised shortly, Arsenal holding positive talks with 71-goal star