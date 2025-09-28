Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have just completed one of the busiest and most expensive transfer windows in Premier League history, but the rumour mill shows no sign of slowing down.

Following their record-breaking deals for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, reports now suggest the Reds have also looked into the possibility of signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

However, with the Spanish club valuing the Argentina international at over £100 million, a move appears highly unlikely.

The Merseyside giants spent upwards of £420m this summer, bolstering Arne Slot’s squad with marquee additions across the pitch.

Liverpool spent heavily in the summer transfer window

Isak’s £125m arrival made headlines as the most expensive Premier League deal ever, while Hugo Ekitike also joined to add further firepower up front.

Alvarez, who previously played for Manchester City before making the switch to Spain, has become a vital figure for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid. With a contract running until 2030, the Argentine forward is seen as untouchable unless a truly extraordinary bid is made.

The attacker scored a free-kick for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in a 5-2 win on Saturday.

Football Insider reports that Atletico would only consider negotiations if offers in excess of £100m arrived, an amount Liverpool are unwilling to pay after their recent spending spree.

Football Insider correspondent Pete O’Rourke said:

“It would be a surprise if Liverpool were to pursue a move for Alvarez. He was on their list, but that was before they signed Isak.

“Obviously then they’ve got Ekitike as well, that’s two forwards already brought in to bolster the attack.

“It looks a real difficult deal to do now just due to the finances involved.

“I don’t think Atletico Madrid want to lose Julian Alvarez either. He’s a real key man for Diego Simeone’s side.

“He’s under contract at the Metropolitano until 2030 as well, it a huge fee to even consider selling him. You’re probably looking around the £100million mark.”

Reds have enough firepower in their attack

Although Alvarez’s name continues to circulate in connection with Liverpool, the reality is that a deal is improbable under current circumstances.

Atletico Madrid’s lofty valuation and Liverpool’s recent transfer splurge make such a move financially unrealistic.

For now, Alvarez remains a dream addition rather than a genuine target, as the Reds turn their attention to consolidating their expensive summer signings and ensuring Arne Slot’s side can mount a serious challenge on all fronts.

