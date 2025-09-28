Liverpool could lose an important first team player in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are likely to enter the market in January for a new defender, but one could also depart during the transfer window.

Giovanni Leoni’s ACL injury has left Arne Slot short in central defensive, as he has Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as senior options until the transfer window re-opens. When that time comes, it is expected that a move will be made to cover Leoni’s injury, given that he could be out for the rest of the season.

Marc Guehi would be a strong candidate to arrive, but whether someone comes in or not, there could be chances for Gomez to end his long stay at Anfield.

AC Milan remain interested in signing Joe Gomez

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan want to sign Gomez in January, and preparations are already being made for a move to be launched. The 28-year-old, who has only played 29 minutes in the Premier League so far this season, was wanted during the summer by the Rossoneri, but a deal was blocked by Slot.

Gomez joined Liverpool from Charlton back in the summer of 2015, and in total, he has made 244 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions. However, his time at the club is certain to end in the next 12 months, given that at least one central defender will arrive either in January or at the end of the current season.

Gomez has struggled with injuries for some time now, and Liverpool will feel that 2026 is the right time to move him on. However, it would be a surprise for an exit to be agreed in January, unless Leoni’s recovery turns out to be quicker than expected – and on top of this, a replacement would need to be brought in.