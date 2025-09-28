Man City manager Pep Guardiola wants a new midfielder. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Man City will seek to continue strengthening Pep Guardiola’s squad next summer, with midfield being one area that needs work. A suitable partner for Rodri, who could even leave himself as he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, is wanted by club bosses, with the likes of Nico Gonzalez having struggled when called upon in recent months.

Signing a central midfielder to accompany Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders will be a top priority for Man City, who have already started work on identifying targets. However, they have been dealt a major blow to their hopes of landing their top man.

Man City given no chance of signing Joao Neves next summer

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that PSG will not listen to any offers for Joao Neves, who is considered to Man City’s dream midfield target.

“I’ll be very surprised if PSG would even consider letting Neves go. He’s a key part of their immediate and long-term futures, he had a key impact in his debut season as PSG won the treble, so everything points to PSG rejecting any offer from City.

“Obviously, he would be a dream signing for Man City and Guardiola if they could get it done. He’s a top, top young player and is only going to get better, he’s already figured highly on the Ballon d’Or rankings and you’ll see him even higher if he continues his rise. PSG don’t want to lose him and as I said, even if Man City put up a huge offer, it’s not like PSG need the money at the moment.”

Neves would certainly have been an ideal addition to Guardiola’s squad, but it is not unsurprisingly that he is non-transferable. The search for a suitable alternative must now get underway for Man City officials.