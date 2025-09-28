Pep Guardiola could lose another long-serving player in 2026. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Man City parted ways with a number of prominent players in the summer, and there could be more to come in 2026. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson and Ilkay Gundogan have already gone, and another player in a similar mould that could soon join them at the exit door is Bernardo Silva.

Silva, who signed for Man City back in 2017, has been a fantastic servant over the last eight years, and at the age of 31, he is still an important player for Pep Guardiola. However, it does appear that he is coming towards the end of his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Bernardo Silva considering Man City exit next summer

As reported by talkSPORT, Silva has started to think about life after Man City, which could come sooner rather than later as his contract expires at the end of this season. Saudi Arabian clubs wanted to sign him in the summer, so there is a strong chance that they re-ignite their interest if he departs Manchester as a free agent.

A move to Saudi Arabia next summer would represent the best opportunity for Silva to secure one last lucrative contract before his career comes to an end, so it would make sense if he was interested in that avenue. Equally, Man City may decide that 2026 is the time for them to part ways with another long-serving player, as Guardiola’s side seek to continue re-inventing themselves in the Premier League.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Silva departs Man City next summer. He could have left during the recent transfer window, but given his contract situation, it is much more likely that he ends his time at the club when the current season comes to a close.