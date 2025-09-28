Kenan Yildiz could be heading to the Premier League in 2026. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Man United signed three new attacker in the summer, but that would not stop further reinforcements being added in 2026. The departures of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony mean that Ruben Amorim’s depth would need to be addressed if European qualification is secured this season.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee may be sufficient for this season, but Man United are clear that better attacking depth would be required in the future, and this has led them to identify Kenan Yildiz as a target.

Yildiz, who has also been linked with Arsenal, is attracting interest from Man United and Chelsea, but it is the Old Trafford club that could have an advantage in this race – although a deal would still be tricky.

Juventus have no plans to sell Kenan Yildiz in 2026

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Rashford’s sale next summer would make it easier for Man United to sign Yildiz. However, he also noted that it would make a big offer for Juventus to sell their prized asset.

“The problem is for these Premier League clubs is that Juventus do not want to sell Yildiz. They’re seeing him as a long-term project for the club and they’re working on a contract extension for the Turkey international right now as well. And it seem that Yildiz is quite happy, ensuring as well for the time being.

“It looks a real difficult deal to do. It would be a huge transfer fee to sort of try and convince Juventus to sell them as well. So you’d be looking at £80m plus at least. And as I said, Juventus don’t even want to think about selling right now. It does seem the player is happy. So it’s one that the Premier League teams might have to put on the back burner for now.”

It remains to be seen whether Man United make a move for Yildiz next summer, but it would be dependant on Barcelona trigger the buy option in their loan agreement for Rashford.