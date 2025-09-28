Karl Etta Eyong could be heading to the Premier League. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Man United and Chelsea may have signed many attackers between them during the summer, but more additions could soon be needed for their respective squads.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko were signed by Man United in the summer, while Chelsea added Joao Pedro and Liam Delap as striker options. Despite this, there is scope for more to be brought in for the 2026-27 season onwards – and because of this, targets are being identified by each club’s sporting department.

And at this early stage of the current season, a player that has stood out in Spain in recent weeks is being watched by both clubs.

Man United, Chelsea and Tottenham want Karl Etta Eyong

According to Fichajes, Man United and Chelsea have registered their interest in Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong, while Tottenham are also said to be keen on the 21-year-old, who has four goals and three assists across seven La Liga appearances this season.

Etta Eyong started the season at Villarreal, but on Deadline Day, he completed a shock move to Levante for only €3m. He scored in three successive matches for his new club earlier this month, with one of those coming against Real Madrid.

The La Liga market has become known as being one with good value, so it is no surprise that Man United, Chelsea and Tottenham are looking at it. Etta Eyong could be one of the best market opportunities available, given that he has shown himself to be a top performer in the early weeks of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Etta Eyong ends up in the Premier League next summer, but he is not the only forward that Man United and Chelsea are prepared to do battle for – both clubs are also said to be interested in Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz.