Mikel Arteta praises ‘exceptional’ Newcastle United star after late win

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could not hide his pride after watching his side secure a dramatic and hard-fought win in the Premier League today.

The Gunners beat Newcastle United with two late goals, coming from Mikel Merino and Gabriel.

Arteta’s side had gone a goal down after Nick Woltemade gave the hosts the lead in the first half.

The North London side had to battle hard to win the match after struggling to break down Eddie Howe’s side for most of the match.

Speaking to Sky Sports in his post-match interview, the Spaniard hailed the courage, determination and quality displayed by his players, insisting the Gunners “fully deserved” their victory against one of the league’s toughest opponents.

Mikel Arteta was happy with Arsenal’s performance

From the opening whistle, Arsenal set the tone with intensity and composure. Arteta was quick to claim that his side not only created chances but consistently took the game to their rivals in what was a high-stakes clash.

“Pride and I think we fully deserved the win. The way we played and performed and competed. The chances we generated, we deserved to win. We did it in a dramatic way but we deserved to win,” he told Sky Sports.

The Spaniard stressed that matches of this magnitude are pivotal for a team seeking to reach the “next level.”

In his view, the resilience to overcome setbacks, coupled with the ability to find a way to win under pressure, is what separates good sides from great ones.

“That is how you get to a different level. By going through those moments and taking lessons from it. It was a massive opportunity to show who we are,” he explained, highlighting his team’s consistency and relentless quality.

Gunners boss praise Newcastle’s Nick Pope

Arteta also touched on the tactical gamble he took by throwing on additional attacking players late in the game, a move that ultimately paid dividends.

“We had to throw everything we had. I think [Nick] Pope was exceptional. Fair play to him but we believed and I think we fully deserved to win it.”

With performances like this, the Gunners are not just chasing results but proving they have the mentality to compete with the very best.

If they can continue to show such determination and quality, Arteta’s men will remain firmly in the title conversation.

