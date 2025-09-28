Newcastle have several players whose contract situations will soon need to be addressed. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle want to avoid any repeat of the Alexander Isak saga in the years to come, which is why they are planning to hold contract talks with one of their star players.

Isak had three years left on his Newcastle contract when he made it clear that he wanted to leave during the summer transfer window, and being aware that his value would only drop as time went on, the decision was made for a British transfer record deal to be agreed with Liverpool.

Another player whose deal ends in 2028 is Bruno Guimaraes, and Newcastle are clear that they do not want him to follow in the footsteps of Isak.

Newcastle intend to offer new contract to Bruno Guimaraes

As per Football Insider, Newcastle are planning to hold contract talks with Guimaraes in the coming months, as they seek to reach an agreement on a new deal before next summer – at which point there would be chances for him to leave.

It was recently reported that Man City are still very keen on signing Guimaraes as a possible midfield partner for Rodri, and they would be well aware of his value dropping if he does not sign a new contract before entering the final two years of his existing deal at St James’ Park.

Fortunately for Newcastle, it has been reported that Guimaraes has no intention of leaving the club anytime soon, despite interest from Man City. Taking this into account, it should be relatively straightforward for a new contract to be agreed with the Brazil international, who has been a fans’ favourite since he arrived from Lyon.

Guimaraes will not be the only player that Newcastle are planning contract talks with, as they also have the likes of Tino Livramento and Sandro Tonali with expiring deals in 2028.