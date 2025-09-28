Newcastle have not had a great start to the season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It has not been the easiest few months for Newcastle, with the Alexander Isak saga having affected their start to the new season. And given their performances and results in recent weeks, it appears that they are still playing catch-up.

Isak’s decision to strike, which ultimately ended with him joining Liverpool, meant that Newcastle did not have a natural striker in their squad until the arrivals of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa. However, the latter has yet to make his debut, having picked up an injury during the September international break.

Newcastle broke their transfer record to sign Woltemade from Stuttgart, and thus far, much has been made of his move to St James’ Park. He’s only scored once in his first four appearances, and there appears to be a good reason why he has not hit the ground running.

Nick Woltemade causing issues for Eddie Howe’s plans

As per The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope (via NUFC Feed), Woltemade is seen as more of a 10 than a 9 by Newcastle, but due to their hectic fixture schedule since his arrival, Eddie Howe has not been able to figure out a plan to play to the strengths of the Germany international.

Howe has not been helped by Wissa’s absence, with many Newcastle fans believing that the two players could be utilised together, given their differing characteristics. Nevertheless, Woltemade has shown some promise in the early stages of his time at the club, but both he and the tactics will need to adapt to ensure that they operate in unison.

It remains to be seen how Woltemade gets on over the coming months, provided that he stays fit himself. Newcastle value him very highly, and as time goes on, he should get better and better at St James’ Park.