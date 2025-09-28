Newcastle United line up January move for Juventus ace

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly gearing up to strengthen their midfield options by targeting Juventus’ Manuel Locatelli.

According to Mark Brus, who has reported the update on his Daily Briefing, Eddie Howe and his team are looking for a new midfielder and the Italian international has caught their attention.

While the details are still emerging, it’s clear that Newcastle’s recruitment strategy is leaning into experienced talent with potential upside.

Locatelli has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe thanks to his composure and versatility in central midfield.

Newcastle United eyeing Manuel Locatelli

Newcastle have been monitoring him carefully and could make a formal push when the winter window opens.

The Italian midfielder, currently under contract with Juventus, is seen as a candidate who can help balance the side, linking defense and attack, and stepping into a crucial role when the manager demands control in tight matches.

The Juventus midfielder could be available for a move in the January transfer window for €40m (£35m).

Howe already has the options of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton in his midfield but with Newcastle also competing in the Champions League, more depth is needed in their squad.

The player’s own ambitions will matter too. Should Locatelli view a move to Newcastle as a step toward regular playing time, new challenges, or even a return to form, his willingness could smooth the deals behind the scenes.

Eddie Howe needs more depth in his midfield

Naturally a defensive midfielder but capable centrally, he’s been compared to Newcastle’s Bruno.

The Magpies already have experience recruiting from Serie A, having signed Tonali in 2023.

After a somewhat underwhelming summer transfer window, Howe and his recruitment staff are looking to make amends and they are eyeing the January transfer window as an opportunity to strengthen their squad.

