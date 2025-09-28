Report: 55-year-old manager part of three-man shortlist to replace Amorim at Man United

Man United manager Ruben Amorim gestures during the Burnley game (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s poor run of form under Ruben Amorim has fueled speculation over the Portuguese coach’s future, and reports suggest Gareth Southgate could be a leading candidate to take charge at Old Trafford if a change is made.

The talk surrounding Amorim’s position has grown louder after a string of disappointing results, with pundits and supporters openly questioning whether he is the right man to guide United back to the top.

Amorim has struggled to impose consistency on a talented but underperforming squad. The early Carabao Cup exit and defensive fragility have only added to the pressure, and many feel a managerial reset may be required sooner rather than later.

Man United interested in Gareth Southgate

According to talkSPORT, Southgate is one of the options on the list to replace Amorim at United.

The other two options are Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.

Southgate, currently out of work following his long tenure with the England national team, has quickly emerged as a name linked with the role.

His record with England is impressive, two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final, while fostering a culture of unity and professionalism that earned praise.

Can Southgate turnaround the fortunes for United?

Managing Man United brings unique pressure, where patience is scarce and success is demanded instantly.

While his reputation for man-management is strong, questions remain over whether his tactical approach is progressive enough for the Premier League.

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has called Southgate the ‘perfect man for the job’ for the Red Devils.

The clock is ticking for Amorim to save his job. It appears like the end is near for him at Old Trafford if results don’t turn around soon.

