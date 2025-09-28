(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Premier League never fails to produce drama, and Arsenal’s clash with Newcastle United was no exception.

In a first half packed with intensity, two major refereeing decisions took centre stage, leaving Arsenal players and fans fuming while Newcastle were able to capitalise.

The game swung on the knife-edge of VAR intervention, and the fallout is set to dominate conversations long after the final whistle.

The most contentious moment came when Arsenal were awarded a penalty, only for it to be overturned after a lengthy VAR check.

The initial decision looked promising for the Gunners, who felt they had a chance to take control of the match, but the referee was advised to review the footage. Upon closer inspection, the call was reversed, something that did not sit well with Mikel Arteta’s side.

Many inside the stadium and watching at home felt Arsenal had been hard done by, with the decision sparking instant debate among pundits and supporters.

If that wasn’t enough, Newcastle then struck at the other end, scoring what turned out to be a legitimate goal despite appeals from Arsenal players.

Nick Woltemade headed the ball into the net when it appeared that he had pushed Gabriel in the build-up.

The Magpies are 1-0 and Arteta would not be happy with how things have turned out for his team at St. James’ Park.

Arsenal will be unhappy with the VAR call

Sky Sports’ Zinny Boswell wrote on the match coverage section of the website:

“That penalty decision has clearly split opinion. It felt like Arsenal were hard done by to have that overturned, but there was nothing wrong with that Newcastle goal.

“You can see Arsenal feel like everything has gone against them. That will no doubt make for a fascinating second half and, dependent on the outcome, potentially a blockbuster post-match interview from Arteta.”

Whatever the eventual result, this match is destined to be remembered for its refereeing controversies as much as for the football itself.

If Arsenal fail to secure a positive outcome, all eyes will be on Arteta’s post-match interview, which promises to be fiery.

