Sky Sports pundit tips 6ft 6in Premier League star to join Leicester City

Leicester City are beginning to assess options that could strengthen their squad for the second half of the campaign as they make plans for the January transfer window.

One name that has recently emerged is Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, and according to a Sky Sports pundit, his arrival at the King Power Stadium would represent a major coup for the Foxes.

The pundit suggested that if Leicester could convince City to part with Trafford, it would be a significant statement of intent.

Trafford joined Man City in the summer transfer window and earned a starting role under manager Pep Guardiola.

However, the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Etihad Stadium has changed things for the young goalkeeper.

James Trafford to leave Man City in January?

With Trafford looking to make his place in England’s squad for the World Cup next year, he needs regular playing time.

It would not be possible with Donnarumma at City and to achieve that, the goalkeeper could be open to a temporary exit from the club in the winter transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman feels that Trafford joining Leicester would be a good move for all the parties involved.

“From James’ perspective, on the back of a record-breaking and amazing season in the Championship with Burnley, you want to be playing regular football,” said Goodman.

“For Leicester, it’s not obvious that they need him [Trafford] with Stolarczyk starting well. But if they did get Trafford, it would be a big coup. But obviously, if you are Stolarczyk, then it is disappointing.”

Leicester City move could help Trafford

For Leicester, having a goalkeeper capable of playing out from the back and commanding his area would provide a crucial boost as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Of course, prising a talent away from Man City will not be easy. Pep Guardiola and his staff value Trafford highly and they would still need him to provide depth to their squad for the remainder of the season.

For the Foxes, landing Trafford would not just strengthen a key position, it would be a real coup, signaling that Leicester are once again serious about building a competitive team.

