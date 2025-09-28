Sources: Tottenham & Arsenal send scouts to watch in-demand Real Madrid star

Thomas Frank and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Pantling, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

As the January transfer window draws closer, speculation around the futures of many young stars begins to increase, and Real Madrid’s Arda Güler is no exception.

The Turkish international has been the subject of admiration from several of Europe’s elite clubs, eager to test Madrid’s resolve. Yet, despite the noise, Real Madrid remain unwavering in their stance, Arda is not for sale.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been a crucial player for Los Blancos under the leadership of new manager Xabi Alonso.

Arda has three goals and three assists in eight games in all competitions for Real Madrid.

Arda Guler wanted by Tottenham & Arsenal

Sources close to the Spanish giants confirm that both the club and the player are satisfied with his progress.

The coaching staff, in particular, view Arda as a long-term project who can become a central figure at the Santiago Bernabéu in the coming years. That hasn’t stopped Europe’s top sides from circling.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that scouts from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Arsenal, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig have all been spotted at La Liga fixtures, closely monitoring Arda’s performances.

Arsenal, in particular, have long admired the Turkish playmaker, with Mikel Arteta’s side considering a move for him as early as last season. Their continued interest shows Arda’s growing reputation across Europe.

Competition within Real Madrid’s midfield is set to become fiercer with Jude Bellingham’s return from injury.

Real Madrid have no intention to sell the midfielder

However, rather than shy away, Arda is embracing the challenge. He remains fully committed to seizing every opportunity and carving out his place in Alonso’s plans.

From a financial perspective, Madrid have made their position crystal clear, Arda is not on the market. No price tag has been set because the club see him as an investment in both sporting success and long-term strategy.

While the interest from Europe’s biggest clubs is flattering, Arda’s immediate future appears firmly tied to Real Madrid. With his fitness restored, his talent undeniable, and the club’s faith unshaken, the young Turk has every reason to remain patient.

