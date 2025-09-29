Chelsea have struggled for form in recent weeks. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea made a good start to the season in its early stages, but in recent weeks, their form has fallen off a cliff. It’s now one win in five matches across all competitions, with that sole victory being a far from convincing one against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

Because of this poor form, there is increasingly talk about Enzo Maresca’s position as manager. He still retains the backing of the club’s hierarchy, although that could soon change.

Enzo Maresca risks sack if poor form continues for Chelsea

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has claimed that Maresca will soon be under serious pressure if he does not improve Chelsea’s form and fortunes.

“Winning one game in five isn’t good enough for any Chelsea manager. Sometimes you get these runs in a season, especially playing more than one game per week, where all of a sudden you find you’ve lost three or four games in no time at all. It’s up to the manager then to prove that it’s only a dip in form, rather than any sort of worrying issue.

“I’ve said for long enough that Chelsea’s defensive unit is not good enough, they’re vulnerable. When you can’t defend well, you can’t win games, and that’s a big problem. I don’t think the players are good enough, but at the same time, the manager has to organise things.

“There are teams in the Premier League with worse defenders than Chelsea, but they defend better. So if the manager can’t sort that out, there are going to be serious questions asked and I think there are already some questions being asked of him.

“If they can’t turn this form around quickly, and that one win in five become six, seven, and so on then you start to ask whether he’s in a strong position. With the hierarchy at Chelsea, I’m not sure that would be the case.”

Chelsea are back in Champions League action on Tuesday as they host Benfica, before welcoming Liverpool to Stamford Bridge at the weekend. They will need to win at least one of those to ease some of the uncertainty surrounding Maresca.