Chris Richards calls out Mo Salah for what he did this weekend

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards has voiced his frustration after a controversial handball decision involving Liverpool forward Mo Salah in their recent Premier League clash.

The moment, which came at a crucial stage of the game, has reignited the debate around VAR and the consistency of refereeing in England’s top flight.

The incident occurred when Salah appeared to handle the ball during the build up of the goal that Liverpool scored.

Ismaila Sarr scored the opening goal for Palace at Selhurst Park but Liverpool fought back to level the score late in the second half through Federico Chiesa.

Salah appeared to have touched the ball but the VAR did not consider it illegal and allowed the Liverpool goal.

It did not mean anything in the end since Eddie Nketiah scored in the 97th minute against Arne Slot’s side to hand them their first defeat of the season.

Mo Salah incident called out by Chris Richards

After the match, Palace star Richards posted on his X account with a picture of the Salah handball incident in the tweet.

He wrote: ‘I knew I wasn’t seeing things’.

He also used the hashtag #JUSTICE, emphasising on the fact that they deserved to win the match.

Oliver Glasner is taking Crystal Palace to new heights

Richards’ frustration highlights an issue that continues to plague the Premier League. While technology is intended to provide clarity, its application around handball decisions has only deepened confusion.

Oliver Glasner and his team can be happy now as they stretch their unbeaten run to 18 games in all competitions.

During that process, they have beaten Manchester City in the FA Cup, Liverpool in the Community Shield and managed to achieve other notable results in the Premier League.

Palace are now third in the Premier League standings, behind top two Liverpool and Arsenal.

Crystal Palace pushing to agree deal with 6ft 3in beast