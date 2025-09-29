Enzo Maresca admits mistake he made during defeats against Man United & Brighton

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca spoke candidly ahead of his side’s Champions League clash with Benfica, offering reflections on his managerial journey so far, the club’s connection with the fans, and the privilege of coming up against Jose Mourinho.

The Italian coach, who is navigating both the challenges and expectations of life at Stamford Bridge, emphasised learning, growth, and the positive atmosphere within the squad despite recent setbacks.

Maresca began by acknowledging the significance of facing Mourinho, a figure synonymous with Chelsea’s modern history.

“It’s a privilege to face Jose. He was a legend for this club, and for other ones as well,” Maresca said, as reported by Ben Jacobs, recognising the achievements of the Portuguese coach who delivered multiple Premier League titles during his two stints in charge.

The sense of respect between past and present Chelsea managers was evident in Maresca’s comments.

Enzo Maresca admits making mistakes in recent defeats

The Italian also touched on the relationship with Chelsea supporters, recalling a pivotal moment from last season.

“I think it was last season against Southampton when the fans started to sing, ‘We have our Chelsea back’. I am happy if they sing that, and if one day they sing my name regularly even better,” he reflected.

For Maresca, fostering that connection with fans remains a crucial part of his vision, as he aims to restore consistency and pride on the pitch.

Recent results have been mixed, with Chelsea losing four of their last five matches in which they were reduced to 10 men. Maresca admitted he is still adapting to such challenges.

“It’s a learning process for me. After reviewing the last two games [against Brighton and Manchester United], I probably could have done better with my decisions. Football can be a crazy game. It’s not something normal [having red cards in games]. I can learn, and do better when we have ten players,” he explained.

Chelsea boss is optimistic about his team’s ambitions

Despite those struggles, Maresca struck an optimistic tone. He pointed to the improvement within the squad and his own personal development.

“We are calm because there is very good feeling in the squad and compared to last season, we have all improved. Me, personally as a manager, I feel better than last year but there are always things to learn.”

Facing Mourinho and Benfica represents another test of Chelsea’s progress, but for Maresca, it is also a chance to showcase the resilience and belief that he insists are growing within his squad.

