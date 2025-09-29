“He’s finished there” – Expert makes huge claim about the future of Man United man

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford has pushed manager Ruben Amorim further into the spotlight, with growing voices suggesting his time at Old Trafford may already be over.

The Portuguese coach has won just nine of his 33 league games since taking charge, and while Sir Jim Ratcliffe has publicly insisted on backing him, the atmosphere surrounding the club tells a different story .

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, who worked closely under Sir Alex Ferguson, told Football Insider that Amorim has “no way back.”

Brown claimed that players, staff, and even sections of the fanbase have lost belief in the manager.

Is Ruben Amorim finished at Man United?

“A lot of people have already given up on Amorim,” he told Football Insider.

“That’s the case amongst the fans, amongst neutrals, and I don’t doubt it’s the case with some of the staff as well because he isn’t showing anything to prove them wrong.

“Even his press conferences don’t inspire any belief or hope, he’s as miserable after a win as he is after a defeat and there always seems to be an issue.

“On the pitch, he makes the same mistakes time after time, but insists on sticking to this style of play when it’s been proven it doesn’t work.

“You can blame the players, of course, but he was backed in the transfer market with plenty of money to sign players he wanted and there’s still been no improvement.

“There’s no way back for him at this stage, even if the board have decided to back him, because it’s become clear things aren’t going to change.

“Delaying any decision for now only means they’ll have to do it at some point in the future, because realistically he’s finished there, he can’t turn it around.

“You’d say the only way to really win back favour is to start winning games, but there’s been no evidence on the pitch that they’re going to make that happen.”

The criticism extends to Amorim’s tactical approach. Brown accused the coach of repeating the same mistakes, persisting with a style of play that has yet to deliver results in England.

Amorim has failed to deliver results at United

While some blame lies with the players, Brown was clear that Amorim has been backed with significant funds to bring in reinforcements, yet there has been little improvement in performances or results .

Amorim’s future at Man United looks precarious. Despite Ratcliffe’s public support, the weight of poor results, tactical criticism, and waning belief both inside and outside the club point to a manager on borrowed time.

United may delay pulling the trigger, but unless results improve drastically, it seems inevitable that Amorim’s tenure will end sooner rather than later.

For the club, the challenge now is not just whether to act, but who will be trusted to pick up the pieces when they do.

Ruben Amorim addresses Man United future amid mounting pressure