Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United have ‘good personal connection’ with 55-year-old manager

Ruben Amorim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s struggles under Ruben Amorim have inevitably led to mounting speculation about potential successors.

Among the names linked, former England manager Gareth Southgate has been mentioned repeatedly, with some reports even suggesting he had direct contact with Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has stepped in to provide clarity on the situation, while also introducing another big name into the conversation.

Man United hierarchy knows Gareth Southgate well

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained:

“There are still no active talks between Man United and Gareth Southgate. We have these stories because of his very good personal connection with people at Ineos. I am not aware of talks, but from what I am told, Southgate could be one of the candidates if Man United decide to change their manager.”

Romano added that while Southgate has admirers within United’s ownership structure, nothing is guaranteed.

Instead, Romano suggested that Xavi Hernández is another name firmly on United’s radar.

The former Barcelona boss, who won La Liga but endured disappointing European campaigns before being sacked, is said to be monitoring the Premier League closely.

Xavi is interest in the United job

Xavi, however, is also attracting interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, meaning United may need to move quickly if they decide Amorim’s time is up.

Romano’s update cools immediate speculation of Southgate’s appointment while highlighting Xavi as a potential contender.

For now, Amorim remains in charge, but United’s poor form means the conversation around his replacement will not disappear.

Whether it is Southgate, Xavi, or another candidate, the uncertainty reflects the pressure on United to make the right decision as they attempt to rescue their season.

Report: Man United linked with surprise move for manager with six wins in the last 25 matches