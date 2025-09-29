“Would go immediately” – Fabrizio Romano names manager who is desperate for Man United job

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s managerial situation continues to dominate headlines, and the latest update from transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has added a fascinating twist.

According to Romano, Barcelona legend Xavi Hernández would be prepared to take charge at Old Trafford immediately if the opportunity arose, even if United fail to qualify for European competitions this season.

The revelation comes at a time when current manager Rúben Amorim faces mounting pressure after a string of disappointing results. While United’s hierarchy have not yet made a decision on Amorim’s future, speculation about potential replacements has intensified, with Xavi’s name now firmly in the conversation.

Man United continue to struggle under Amorim

The Red Devils are currently 14th in the Premier League after losing three of their six Premier League games this season.

Their latest defeat came against Brentford on Saturday, a 3-1 defeat for Amorim’s side.

Romano revealed that Xavi is currently studying and closely monitoring the Premier League, preparing himself for a possible move to English football.

Speaking on his Youtube account, Romano said:

“Xavi is studying the Premier League. Xavi is monitoring the Premier League and Xavi would go immediately Man United, even without European football, he would go immediately to Premier League.”

The former Barcelona manager, who guided them to the La Liga title in 2022-23, is ready to step back into football management and he would be open to take the Man United job.

His willingness to accept the job regardless of United’s European status highlights both his ambition and his belief in the long-term potential of the project at Old Trafford.

Xavi is interested in Premier League move

Xavi’s managerial career has already featured highs and lows. He delivered La Liga and Supercopa titles with Barcelona but also faced criticism over inconsistency and his handling of certain big-game situations.

Nevertheless, his philosophy of possession-based, attacking football has attracted admirers across Europe, and his stature as a player commands immediate respect in any dressing room.

There is nothing decided on the future of Amorim yet but if results don’t change for him and his team, his job could be in serious trouble. If that happens, Xavi would be waiting for the opportunity.

