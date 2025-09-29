Gary O’Neil reveals concerning thing that is approaching Wolves

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Wolves’ difficult start to the season continued with a heartbreaking late draw against Tottenham Hotspur, and while the point finally got them on the board, the bigger picture remains troubling.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, former Wolves boss Gary O’Neil issued a warning not just to his old club, but also to West Ham United, the performances of the newly promoted teams could make survival much harder this season.

Wolves thought they had secured their first win when Santiago Bueno’s goal put them 1-0 up against Spurs.

Wolves conceded late against Tottenham

Yet, in stoppage time, Joao Palhinha struck to deny them victory, leaving Vítor Pereira’s side bottom of the table with just one point from six games.

West Ham, meanwhile, sit only marginally better off, with three points and four defeats in their opening five matches.

O’Neil pointed to the strong starts made by Sunderland, Leeds, and even Burnley, who many predicted would be relegation contenders.

“The concerning thing at the moment for teams like Wolves and West Ham is how well some of the newly promoted teams have done,” O’Neil explained on Sky Sports, as reported by Molineau.News.

He believes that the survival line will be higher this season than in previous campaigns, warning clubs that the points tally required to avoid the drop is unlikely to be as low as last year.

Gary O’Neil makes a valid point

Indeed, Sunderland and Leeds both invested heavily in the summer transfer window, which has translated into early-season momentum.

Wolves also spent but allowed several proven Premier League players to leave, creating a squad still searching for balance and consistency.

West Ham struggled under Graham Potter but they would be hoping that the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo would change things for them.

Both clubs need to turn improved performances into results if they are to avoid being dragged deeper into a relegation battle. For Wolves, the draw against Spurs must become a turning point, for West Ham, the alarm bells are already ringing.

Report: Wolves eyeing up a move for £51m-rated South American prodigy