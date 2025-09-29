Leeds are thinking about the January transfer window. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds have made a very promising start to their Premier League return, and they are already thinking about improving their squad during the January transfer window – which could be essential to ensure survival.

After six matches, Leeds sit 11th in the Premier League standings, which is a fair reflection on how their season has gone so far. They have looked very good at times, although there has also been some shaky moments.

In particular, there are concerns about Leeds’ attacking threat, although some of those have been quietened by five goals in their last two matches (3-1 vs Wolves, 2-2 vs Bournemouth). Nevertheless, it is an area that could be addressed in January, and targets are already being identified.

Leeds set sights on January move for Gustavo Prado

As per reports from South America (via FootballFanCast), Leeds are keen on 20-year-old winger Gustavo Prado, who plays for Internacional. It’s noted that an offer of £17m is being prepared for the January transfer window, which would seek to test the resolve of the Brazilian side, who are covered due to the player have a release clause of £51m.

Prado is currently in action for Brazil at the U20 World Cup in Chile, and Leeds have sent a scout to watch over his performances. He started and played 61 minutes in the opening match against Mexico, and while he did not stand out, it shows that he is highly valued within the international setup of his home country.

It may be a surprise for Leeds to be seeking a new winger in January, but given that summer signing Noah Okafor has not impressed Daniel Farke since he joined from AC Milan, there is basis behind the club’s pursuit. For now, it remains to be seen whether a move is made for Prado.