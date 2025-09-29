Leeds could make more signings in January. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Leeds are likely to attempt to do business in January, as they seek to give themselves the best chance of staying in the Premier League. An offensive-minded midfielder could be on the agenda, and one of their targets will be available when the transfer window re-opens.

Brenden Aaronson is the only natural attacking midfielder in Daniel Farke’s squad, and so far, he has not been at his best in the Premier League. As such, it would be no surprise to see this position addressed in January, and one player that would fit the bill is Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Leeds target Lorenzo Pellegrini told to leave Roma

Pellegrini, who was previously linked with a summer move to West Ham, has barely featured for Roma this season, with new head coach Gian Piero Gasperini not counting on his captain. And because of this, it has been decided that he will be allowed to leave in January, as reported by TEAMtalk (via Leeds United News).

Pellegrini was not included in the Italy squad for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September, and he will remain out of contention if he is not playing on a regular basis. Because of this, he has been told to move elsewhere in order to give himself a chance of being selected for the prestigious tournament, which takes place next summer across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Leeds will feel that they have a good opportunity to convince Pellegrini to join them in January, given his situation. If he were to arrive at Elland Road, the likelihood is that he would be a regular starter for Farke, given that he has a lot of experience playing at the top level of European football, while his quality is also more than good enough to see him play often in the Premier League.