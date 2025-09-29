Arne Slot could use one of his key players next summer. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool already have one eye on next summer’s transfer business, and in recent days, there has been focus on one particular deal – that being the one with Ibrahima Konate.

Konate, whose contract is due to expire next June, has yet to agree terms over a new deal, and this has alerted a number of clubs – Real Madrid in particular – to his situation. Liverpool want to keep him, although it appears that their patience is running thin.

Liverpool increasing open to Ibrahima Konate exit

According to Mick Brown (via Football Insider), Liverpool are gradually beginning to make peace with Konate’s possible exit next summer, as his on-field performances continue to generate frustration.

“I’m told Liverpool are prepared for Konate to leave. They’ll need to bring in a replacement of course, because they don’t want to be left short at the back, but if they can replace him they’re happy to let him go. That was made evident with their efforts to sign Marc Guehi in the summer, they wanted him to come in as the new partner for Van Dijk.

“Obviously they weren’t able to get Guehi in, so Konate is still a very important player for them, and they can’t afford for him to keep making mistakes. I expect the manager was raging at him after that performance against Palace because he was miles off it, and that’s not what they need. If they want to compete challenging for the league title and other trophies, every single player has to be consistent, and that’s exactly the issue they have with Konate.

“They needed a striker, they spent £125m on Isak, they wanted a midfielder, they spent £110million on Wirtz, now they want a centre-back. I expect when the January window opens they’ll be making efforts to bring somebody in, and that will allow them to let Konate move on, probably to Real Madrid.”

It could be one free agent out, one in next summer if Konate is replaced by Marc Guehi, which many people expect to happen. At this stage, Liverpool would probably be happy with that, should it come to fruition.