Ruben Amorim is under a lot of pressure at Man United. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Man United are continuing to struggle under the management of Ruben Amorim, whose side lost again at the weekend. The Red Devils sit 14th in the Premier League after six matches played, while they have also been knocked out for the Carabao Cup.

Amorim continues to be relaxed about his situation at Old Trafford, but there are growing calls for him to be relieved of his duties as soon as possible.

Man United told they are delaying the inevitable with Amorim

Former Man United scout Mick Brown is one of those calling for Amorim to be sacked, as he told Football Insider.

“A lot of people have already given up on Amorim. That’s the case amongst the fans, amongst neutrals, and I don’t doubt it’s the case with some of the staff as well because he isn’t showing anything to prove them wrong. Even his press conferences don’t inspire any belief or hope, he’s as miserable after a win as he is after a defeat and there always seems to be an issue.

“On the pitch, he makes the same mistakes time after time, but insists on sticking to this style of play when it’s been proven it doesn’t work. You can blame the players, of course, but he was backed in the transfer market with plenty of money to sign players he wanted and there’s still been no improvement.

“There’s no way back for him at this stage, even if the board have decided to back him, because it’s become clear things aren’t going to change. Delaying any decision for now only means they’ll have to do it at some point in the future, because realistically he’s finished there, he can’t turn it around.

“You’d say the only way to really win back favour is to start winning games, but there’s been no evidence on the pitch that they’re going to make that happen.”

It remains to be seen how the situation with Amorim plays out, but for right now at least, he is set to continue as Man United manager.