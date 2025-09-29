Marc Guehi shows true colours with new Liverpool claim

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to a dramatic end at Selhurst Park, with Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi playing a decisive role in a 2-1 victory.

The England international rubbed salt into the Reds’ wounds by providing the flick-on that led to Eddie Nketiah’s stoppage-time winner, just moments after Federico Chiesa had equalised for Arne Slot’s side.

For Liverpool, it was a bitter pill to swallow. Not only did they lose their first league game of the campaign, but it came at the hands of a player who could have been lining up for them rather than against them.

Marc Guehi was linked with a move to Liverpool

Guehi had been the subject of intense interest from the Merseyside club throughout the summer, with a £35 million move reportedly agreed. However, Palace pulled the plug on transfer deadline day after failing to sign a suitable replacement, leaving Guehi to remain in South London.

Despite ongoing speculation over his future, Guehi has continued to display unwavering professionalism and impressive form.

His commitment to Palace has been evident both on and off the pitch, with the defender using his captain’s notes in the matchday programme to shows his pride in the team’s progress and determination to keep their strong run going.

“To go 17 matches unbeaten in all competitions at this level is a great achievement, but as a group we are not satisfied yet,” he wrote, as reported by Liverpool.com.

Guehi also emphasised the collective mentality that has fuelled Palace’s rise, praising the squad’s unity and spirit:

“As a team, we have a determination to compete to win every single game… it’s a collective desire to fight for one another, for the badge, and for the club.”

Palace captain has been brilliant this season

Those words were backed up on the pitch as Palace battled to the very end to overcome a Liverpool side who had won seven straight games across all competitions.

Guehi’s performance against Liverpool was another reminder of his growing influence and leadership qualities.

While his long-term future remains uncertain, with Liverpool and other European giants expected to revisit their interest, his dedication to Crystal Palace is unquestionable.

