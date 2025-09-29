Pep Guardiola confirms injury concern following Burnley win at the weekend

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola provided an update on the injury of midfielder Rodri following his team’s win against Burnley at the weekend.

City won the match comfortably, beating Burnley 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium but Spanish midfielder Rodri missed the match due to a knee injury.

Nico Gonzalez started in midfield for the Sky Blues and made sure that his team do not miss the brilliance of Rodri against Scott Parker’s Burnley.

Rodri missed a large part of last season with a knee injury and there are fears he has suffered another injury on the same knee.

Pep Guardiola confirms knee injury for Rodri

Guardiola has revealed that star midfielder Rodri was unable to feature due to ongoing pain in his knee, sparking concern ahead of a decisive run of fixtures.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Guardiola explained the situation in typically straightforward fashion.

“In training, Rodri said, ‘I’m not able to play. I have a lot of pain in my knee, I cannot play,’” the City boss revealed, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“And I said: ‘You cannot play? You don’t play. So, another one is going to play. It’s the same knee he had injured.’”

The news is concerning for City fans, given Rodri’s central role in Guardiola’s system. Since joining the club from Atlético Madrid, the midfielder has developed into one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers, anchoring the midfield with authority.

Man City have a crucial run of fixtures coming up

City’s medical staff are now expected to monitor Rodri closely, especially with the schedule offering little respite. With Champions League group stage matches, domestic cup commitments, and key Premier League fixtures coming up, losing Rodri for any significant period could prove damaging to City’s ambitions on multiple fronts.

As exclusively revealed by CaughtOffside, the Premier League giants are looking at their options in the market for the long term replacement of the Spanish midfielder.

City started their Champions League campaign this season with a 2-0 home win against Napoli and Guardiola would be hoping to see his team once again to continue their winning run in the competition.

