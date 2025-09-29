Ruben Amorim addresses Man United future amid mounting pressure

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Rúben Amorim has faced growing questions about his future at Old Trafford following a mixed start to the season.

With United slipping to 14th in the Premier League table and struggling for consistency, speculation has intensified over whether the Portuguese coach will be given time to turn things around.

United were beaten convincingly by Brentford on Saturday. The Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat, their third defeat of the Premier League season.

It was a match in which all their new attacking signings started. Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo started the match but only Sesko managed to score a goal, however, that ultimately proved to be a consolation.

Ruben Amorim is relaxed about his Man United role

Speaking to the media, Amorim made it clear that he is not losing sleep over the possibility of being sacked.

Asked directly about his job security, Amorim responded with characteristic calm.

“I’m not concerned because it is not my decision,” he explained, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“I will do the best I can every minute I’m here. I am never concerned about losing my job. I am not that kind of guy.”

The 40-year-old’s defiant words reflect both his personality and his managerial philosophy. Amorim has long been regarded as a coach who thrives under pressure, having previously transformed Sporting Lisbon into Portuguese champions against the odds.

However, it has not worked for him at United and his struggles are refusing to end. Whether it is the poor form of the players or his formation and tactics, Amorim just cannot get anything right at the club at the moment.

Amorim has struggled to improve United

The United manager is nearing one full year in his job but he has still failed to win back to back games in the Premier League.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season but after an encouraging summer transfer window, they were expected to challenge for a place in Europe.

They are far from doing that at the moment and considering their form and performances, the clock is ticking for Amorim at United with the club reportedly eyeing his replacement.

