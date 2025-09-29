Sources: Man City ready to target Bundesliga midfielder as long-term Rodri successor

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester City are already looking ahead to the future of their midfield, with reports suggesting the Premier League champions have set their sights on Bayern Munich’s highly rated youngster Aleksandar Pavlović.

At just 22 years old, the German midfielder has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting talents, and City see him as a potential long-term successor to Rodri, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Rodri has been the heartbeat of Pep Guardiola’s system in recent years, anchoring the midfield.

However, with speculation that the Spaniard could consider a move away from the Etihad in the coming seasons, City are preparing contingency plans.

Man City want Aleksandar Pavlovic of Bayern Munich

Pavlović has been identified as the ideal candidate to step into that crucial role. The midfielder has featured six times for Bayern Munich this season so far and scored one goal.

City are reportedly weighing up a possible move in the January transfer window, with a bid in the region of €45-50 million being lined up.

While much will depend on Pavlović’s progress in Bavaria and Bayern’s willingness to negotiate, Guardiola is believed to be a strong admirer of the youngster’s qualities.

Pavlović’s ability to dictate tempo, his passing range, and his physicality have drawn comparisons to established midfield anchors across Europe.

Pep Guardiola faces competition to sign Pavlovic

However, City face competition. Juventus are also monitoring Pavlović as part of their plans to rebuild a midfield capable of competing both in Serie A and the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain, too, are keeping tabs, with the French giants keen to balance their squad by adding a player who combines technical precision with defensive solidity.

Previously, Manchester United have been linked with a move for the young midfielder.

Pavlović’s growing reputation has made him one of the most sought-after young midfielders in Europe, and Man City’s interest shows just how highly he is valued.

With Juventus and PSG also in the race, securing his signature will be no easy task. Yet if City can land their man, it would not only future-proof their midfield but also reinforce Guardiola’s vision of maintaining dominance at home and abroad for years to come.

