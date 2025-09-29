Savinho could be on the move in 2026. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Tottenham are interested in Savinho, having tried to sign him during the recent summer transfer window. However, any hope of a future deal had appeared to be lost when it was reported that he has an agreement in principle with Man City for a new contract, but this may not be the case.

Savinho had been interested in a summer move to Tottenham, believing that he would have more prominence in north London. And he could still feel that way in the lead-up to transfer window re-opening in January.

Tottenham hope for Savinho deal despite contract agreement

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that there are still chances for Savinho to join Tottenham in 2026.

“A lot will come down to what the player wants to do as well. If he’s not playing regularly between now and January, then maybe that might open the door for Tottenham to rekindle their interest in Savinho.

“He’ll be thinking he needs to be playing potentially ahead of a World Cup year with Brazil. City don’t really want to lose him. I’m sure they’ll want to keep him at least until the end of the season because City are going to need Savinho between now and then and challenge for honours on all fronts as well.

“I’m sure he will get plenty of game time but, I’m sure Spurs are continuing to monitor his situation at City for sure.”

There is no doubt that Savinho would be a top signing for Tottenham, and it would arguably be a more settled environment for him in Thomas Frank’s squad – given that he has more chances to be a nailed starter. He will have his sights set on being included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, so he could look to make the move in January.