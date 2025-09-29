Video: Heated row at St. James’ Park after Arsenal beat Newcastle United

Joelinton involved in a heated row with Arsenal staff member. (Picture via The Sun)

Newcastle United and Arsenal were involved in a dramatic encounter at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

This fixture is always an exciting one for the fans as it has a history of controversial incidents and this match had its fair share as well.

The Gunners thought they should have had a penalty when Viktor Gyokeres was brought down in the box by Nick Pope but VAR had other ideas.

Nick Woltemade gave the hosts the lead with a fine header, getting the best of Arsenal centre-back Gabriel in the process.

Arsenal beat Newcastle United at St. James’ Park

Mike Arteta’s side dominated the proceedings after that and needed two late goals, from Mikel Merino in the 84th minute and Gabriel in the 96th minute, to beat Eddie Howe’s team at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United thought they had the win in their bag but Arsenal showed their title credentials with their never say die attitude and managed to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat.

Following the final whistle, someone from the Arsenal coaching staff got involved in a heated row with Joelinton.

The Newcastle midfielder looked visibly upset and did not hold back while expressing his disappointment, as seen from the video posted by The Sun’s X account.

The situation was handled well by Gunners boss Arteta who difused the situation and separated both of them to calm things down.

Heated row kicks off at final whistle after Arsenal’s win against Newcastle 💥 pic.twitter.com/VmvxvfCaYI — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 28, 2025

Joelinton involved in heated moment after final whistle

Fortunately, it did not turn into something ugly and both of them went their separate ways.

It is still not known who the person was from the Arsenal coaching staff who got involved with Joelinton.

What’s positive is that no other players or members of the coaching staff got involved and the match made the news because of the football played on the pitch, not because of an incident after the final whistle.

The win takes Arsenal in second position in the Premier League table but leaves Newcastle down in 15th position.

Gary Neville pinpoints reason behind Arsenal’s win against Newcastle United