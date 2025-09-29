Nuno Espirito Santo may want a new signing or two at West Ham. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The transfer window may have already closed, but that does not mean that the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace cannot sign players. There are a number of free agent currently available on the market that could be attractive propositions for either club.

For West Ham in particular, they could need a signing or two as they seek to improve following the sacking of Graham Potter. New manager Nuno Espirito Santo would likely welcome any additions to his squad following their poor start to the season, and there are candidates that he could consider.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain among those available to sign now

As per London World, among those available to West Ham and Crystal Palace is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been a free agent since leaving Besiktas during the summer. He would surely welcome a return to England, where he featured for the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

In terms of full-backs, there are a number of interesting players available to be signed with immediate effect, including ex-Tottenham and Man United star Sergio Reguillon, Renan Lodi and Rick Karsdorp.

Former Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is without a club after leaving Al-Duhail SC in the summer, and for a team like West Ham, he could provide a spark in attack alongside the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville. Meanwhile, another player that would welcome a return to the Premier League is Dele Alli, who was released by Serie A side Como following a short spell there last season.

The options are there for West Ham and Crystal Palace, should they want them. The Hammers need to start picking up results after a poor start, while Oliver Glasner’s side could need reinforcements to help with their gruelling schedule caused by the UEFA Conference League, which gets underway this week.