Ruben Amorim left ‘speechless’ after meeting as Man United officials demand one change

The pressure on Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reached new heights after reports emerged of an urgent meeting between the Portuguese coach and senior club officials.

According to IndyKaila News, the hierarchy have demanded tactical changes, specifically instructing Amorim to abandon his favoured system and move towards a 4-3-3 formation.

Amorim, who built his reputation at Sporting Lisbon with a 3-4-2-1 setup, has been reluctant to adapt since arriving in Manchester.

Critics argue that his tactical rigidity has been one of the key reasons behind United’s struggles this season, with the team failing to string together consistent results.

Ruben Amorim was left speechless after the meeting

Amorim was left “speechless” when asked to make the adjustment, highlighting the growing tension between the manager and the board.

United’s leadership are said to believe that a more traditional 4-3-3 formation would better suit the squad’s strengths, particularly with the attacking talent at their disposal.

With players like Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko struggling to find fluency in Amorim’s current setup, officials feel a reshuffle is now essential.

Perhaps most concerning for Amorim, insiders claim there is a growing acceptance among senior figures at the club that his dismissal is now a matter of “when” rather than “if.”

While INEOS have so far refrained from pulling the trigger, the lack of progress on the pitch and the manager’s unwillingness to deviate from his philosophy may accelerate their decision.

Man United have options in mind to replace Amorim

The situation at Man United appears increasingly untenable for Amorim. An urgent meeting demanding tactical changes reflects the board’s frustration and their dwindling confidence in his leadership.

If results fail to improve, and quickly, the manager’s days at Old Trafford may be numbered.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner would be keen on taking the United job and considering how he has performed at Selhurst Park, he could be one of the leading contenders for the Red Devils.

