(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League, but that was not the only negative to have come out of the game.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has picked up an injury, and he will miss the upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea now.

Alisson Becker to miss Chelsea clash

Liverpool are yet to determine the true extent of damage, but manager Arne Slot has confirmed that the Brazilian will certainly miss the game against the London club.

“It’s never positive if you go off like this,” Liverpool boss Slot told Amazon Prime (h/t talkSPORT). “You can be sure he is not playing Saturday. “We’ll wait and see how long it will take, but he definitely won’t play on Saturday.”

Huge blow for Liverpool

The Brazilian has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season. He kept them in the game against Crystal Palace at the weekend, and he was quite impressive against the Turkish outfit earlier tonight as well.

His absence against Chelsea will be a huge blow for the club. They have been quite disappointing, and their performances have been mediocre. Alisson has saved them countless times this season. It will be interesting to see if they can get the job done in his absence. They have now lost two consecutive matches in all competitions, and the upcoming game against Chelsea will be a difficult challenge.

The Blues have been inconsistent as well, and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. They are fully aware that Liverpool are vulnerable right now, and they will look to make the most of the opportunity.

Although Liverpool are currently on top of the league table, they are heading into a difficult run of fixtures, and a defeat against Chelsea could send them into a downward spiral. Without their best goalkeeper, the upcoming Premier League match will be a huge challenge.